New biography chronicles the rise and fall of Super Bowl great Jackie Wallace

Author Ted Jackson shares how his friend and former NFL player rose to fame, lost it all, and started rebuilding his life
Credit: Ted Jackson
Former NFL cornerback Jackie Wallace sleeps peacefully under the I-10 overpass, Tuesday, July 3, 1990. After I woke him, and after a brief conversation about my job as a photojournalist with The Times-Picayune, Jackie said, “You ought to do a story about me.” I said, “And why would I want to do that?” “Because, I’ve played in three Super bowls.” Jackie Wallace has lived a roller-coaster life, having played in Super Bowls before being found living homeless under a bridge in 1990. (Photo by Ted Jackson, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

In 1990, Photographer Ted Jackson stumbled upon a man sleeping under a bridge in New Orleans. After snapping a photo for his job at the newspaper, the man woke up and told Jackson, "You ought to do a story about me." Why? That man turned out to be 3-time NFL Super Bowl player Jackie Wallace, who disappeared from the public eye until then.

Thirty years later, Ted Jackson has put together that story in You Ought to Do a Story About Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship, and the Endless Quest for RedemptionNot only does it explain how an NFL player went from riches to rags, it also digs deeper into issues of loss, addiction, hope, and friendship.

