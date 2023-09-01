NFL Pro Bowl skills competitions announced

The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday.

Five of the events will be Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those will be televised but not open to the public.

The rest are Feb. 5 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, and tickets are on sale for that day.

The events at the Raiders' headquarters include a dodgeball tournament, a three-part elimination contest called the "Lightning Round," a golf ball longest-drive contest, a quarterback passing challenge and the first round of a best catch game.

Stadium contests are the finals of the best catch event, a relay race through an obstacle course, a special teams competition and a strength contest using first-down chains.