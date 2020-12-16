x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

NFL

NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason

NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by requiring players to stay at a hotel, except for the night before a game.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell says the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled. Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn’t necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used successfully in completing their seasons. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by requiring players to stay at a hotel, except for the night before a game.

Teams will be allowed to continue paying for players who want to move into a hotel to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19 from family or roommates throughout the postseason, according to an NFL memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. 

That's because of the risk of significant spread of the virus when players and staff are gathered for an extended period of time at one hotel.