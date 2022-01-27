x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

NFC Matchup: Old West rivals meet for Super Bowl berth

They have gone at each other 145 times. The 49ers have owned the Rams in the past six meetings, and have a 75-67-3 mark against their California rivals.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

They have gone at each other 145 times. The 49ers have owned the Rams in the past six meetings, and have a 75-67-3 mark against their California rivals. 

Until Sunday, only one of all those confrontations was in the postseason — the Niners won that one, too, 30-3 in 1989 on the way to the most lopsided Super Bowl victory. 

Now, San Francisco goes for a three-game sweep of Los Angeles, though the Rams will be at home and favored. 

Each team comes off last-second victories on field goals, the Niners on the Lambeau Field tundra, the Rams in balmy Tampa against Tom Brady and the Bucs. 

They know one another so well their coaches probably could swap sides and be comfortable.

Related Articles

In Other News

Paul Silvi: Penny looks deeper to find his best football