Los Angeles Rams defeat Seahawks 23-16

Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and the Los Angeles Rams took a share of the NFC West lead with a 23-16 victory over the Seahawks.

LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and the Los Angeles Rams took a share of the NFC West lead with a 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams returned from their bye week and held Seattle to three points after halftime to win for the fifth time in the rivals’ past six meetings.

Russell Wilson passed for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more for the Seahawks, who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start.