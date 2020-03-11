Jaguars switching from Minshew to Luton at QB against Texans

Former Marysville-Pilchuck star Jake Luton could see his first NFL start on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving from one sixth-round draft pick to another at quarterback.

Coach Doug Marrone says Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday's game against Houston with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Rookie Jake Luton will make his NFL debut. Marrone says "I just want to see where this kid's at. We might as well see what we have, right? Go ahead and play him and let's go."

Luton played football at Marysville-Pilchuck high school. He went on to play at Idaho and Oregon State. He would be replacing former Coug Minshew.

The Jaguars are 1-6 and have lost six consecutive games, including three straight by double digits.