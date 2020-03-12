x
Jaguars sticking with Glennon even though Minshew is healthy

Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws a pass as he is rushed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy.

Coach Doug Marrone says he's sticking with Glennon at Minnesota on Sunday. 

He adds that Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. 

Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. 

He threw two touchdown passes in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. He didn't have a turnover and wasn't sacked. 

It was the first time since the season opener Jacksonville played a turnover-free game.