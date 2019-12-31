The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the offseason with more optimism at quarterback than they've had in years.

There's uncertainty surrounding coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell. But rookie Gardner Minshew may have ended the team's decades-long search for a franchise QB.

The sixth-round pick compares favorably to the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft. Minshew insists his numbers are "better" than those of Kyler Murray of Arizona and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

Minshew says he's "going to be a great quarterback in this league."

