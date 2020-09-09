Jaguars hope Minshew thrives in Gruden's West Coast offense

Quarterback Gardner Minshew is getting a full season to prove he's Jacksonville's long-term starter.
The former Cougar was thrust into the starting lineup last year because of an injury to Nick Foles in the opener.
Minshew went 6-6 in 12 starts and showed enough promise that coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell passed on drafting a quarterback early in April.
Still, there's been more talk about the Jaguars tanking to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence than Minshew being the league's next great, late-round pick.
Jacksonville gave Minshew help by drafting receiver Laviska Shenault and signing tight end Tyler Eifert.