Jaguars hope Minshew thrives in Gruden's West Coast offense

Quarterback Gardner Minshew is getting a full season to prove he's Jacksonville's long-term starter.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) reacts at the end of the national anthem during pregame ceremonies of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The former Cougar was thrust into the starting lineup last year because of an injury to Nick Foles in the opener. 

Minshew went 6-6 in 12 starts and showed enough promise that coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell passed on drafting a quarterback early in April. 

Still, there's been more talk about the Jaguars tanking to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence than Minshew being the league's next great, late-round pick. 

Jacksonville gave Minshew help by drafting receiver Laviska Shenault and signing tight end Tyler Eifert.