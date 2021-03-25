Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. He gives them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.

He gives them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.

Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said "at this point, no."

Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco.

He was a third-round pick from Iowa in 2017.