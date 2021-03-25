x
Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. He gives them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) reacts at the end of the national anthem during pregame ceremonies of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. 

He gives them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.

Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said "at this point, no." 

Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco. 

He was a third-round pick from Iowa in 2017. 

Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in next month's draft.

