Goodell: NFL learnings from 2020 technology here to stay

One of the major benefits of playing a full NFL season pretty much on schedule during a pandemic is what the league learned technologically from 2020.
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL has found new avenues of communication that will be common in future seasons.
That includes virtual meetings, which have become standard in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns co-owner Dee Haslam said the team has used virtual town halls to coordinate efforts between the business and football sides of the organization.