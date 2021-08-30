x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season.
Credit: AP
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&T Bank Stadium during the first half of NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. 

There's an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. 

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team's facility. 

Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period. Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Related Articles