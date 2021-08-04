x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Former Husky Browning 'taking charge' of Vikings, with other QBs absent

Jake Browning's first two seasons in the NFL were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) participates in NFL training camp in Eagan, Minn. Jake Browning bided his time on Minnesota's practice squad the last two years, and his opportunity to prove his worth as the primary backup quarterback for the Vikings came suddenly this weekend when Kirk Cousins and the other two backups were sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Jake Browning's first two seasons in the NFL were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

That was a stark contrast from a college career at Washington that ended with more wins than any player in Pac-12 history. 

Browning found himself suddenly back in the spotlight this week as the only Vikings quarterback who didn't have to quarantine for COVID-19 protocols. 

Being vaccinated will help his cause toward getting the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. 

Cousins is expected to return to practice Thursday.

    

Related Articles