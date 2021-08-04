Former Husky Browning 'taking charge' of Vikings, with other QBs absent

Jake Browning's first two seasons in the NFL were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

That was a stark contrast from a college career at Washington that ended with more wins than any player in Pac-12 history.

Browning found himself suddenly back in the spotlight this week as the only Vikings quarterback who didn't have to quarantine for COVID-19 protocols.

Being vaccinated will help his cause toward getting the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins.