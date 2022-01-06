x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Former EWU star Cooper Kupp closing in on NFL triple crown of receiving

Cooper Kupp is finishing up one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. On the play, Kupp broke the Rams' franchise single season record for most receiving yards after surpassing Isaac Bruce's 1,781 yards set in 1995. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp is finishing up one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history.

The Los Angeles Rams' star wideout is leading the NFL with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches as the Rams attempt to clinch the NFC West title in their 17th game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. 

If the former Eastern Washington star stays on top in all three categories, he will be just the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in every category of the receiving triple crown. 

The others are Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith.

Related Articles

In Other News

Paul Silvi: Penny looks deeper to find his best football