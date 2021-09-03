Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus.

The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million.