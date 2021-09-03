x
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, following an NFL football game in Seattle. Russell Wilson won a playoff game with Seattle as a rookie, a Super Bowl in his second season and another NFC championship the third time around. The best Dak Prescott can hope for with the Dallas Cowboys is to join Wilson on that list of Super Bowl winners in his third year, a quest that will start with the first postseason meeting of quarterbacks with quite a bit in common, other than postseason pedigree.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus. 

The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. 

Prescott's 2020 season was cut short by a compound fracture of his right ankle.