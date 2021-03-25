x
Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney. The free agent DE visited Cleveland, last year before he signed with the Titans.
Credit: AP
Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and coach Pete Carroll celebrate a fumble recovery during the Seahawks 26-23 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, CA. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney. 

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed with the Tennessee Titans. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sides couldn't meet last year. 

The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year. 

The 28-year-old Clowney has 32 sacks with Houston, Seattle and Tennessee.