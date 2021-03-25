Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney. The free agent DE visited Cleveland, last year before he signed with the Titans.

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sides couldn't meet last year.

The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.