Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson to boost offense

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of big offseason moves on Wednesday, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and signing two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater.

The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Green has played nine seasons in the NFL, all for the Cincinnati Bengals.