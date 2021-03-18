x
Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson to boost offense

The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of big offseason moves on Wednesday, adding WR A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson, and kicker Matt Prater.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati. The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of big offseason moves, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal and trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of big offseason moves on Wednesday, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and signing two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater. 

The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas. 

The 32-year-old Green has played nine seasons in the NFL, all for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.

