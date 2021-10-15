Cardinals GM, head coach, others test positive for COVID-19; will miss Sunday's game

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen all tested positive for COVID-19.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Several members of the Arizona Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19 including the team's general manager and head coach.

After a tremendous 5-0 start this season, the Cardinals on Friday announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the organization.

Coach Kingsbury, QB Coach Cam Turner, and DT Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19.https://t.co/Burp2emaUz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2021

Hours after the first announcement, GM Steve Keim was added to that list. Keim will miss Sunday's game, according to Ian Rapoport, national insider for the NFL Network.

#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim, who pulled off the trade for TE Zach Ertz earlier in the day, tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t make the trip to Cleveland, per me and @TomPelissero. Coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive, as well, and won’t coach this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2021

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, will share head coaching responsibilities, the organization shared. Other offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff.

This news comes shortly after Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list, on Tuesday.

Just 43 hours before kick-off and enhanced mitigation protocols, the match-up between the Cards and the Browns (3-2) will still take place, according to the NFL host Tom Pelissero.

Under enhanced mitigation protocols, all players and staff -- regardless of vaccination status -- are COVID tested every day. So still a couple more rounds of tests before kickoff Sunday. https://t.co/X9XaXNe6Es — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2021

With superiors such as Kingsbury, Jones, Turner and Allen out, the team will have to show perseverance on Sunday's matchup to keep their record untarnished.

