Cardinals GM, head coach, others test positive for COVID-19; will miss Sunday's game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Several members of the Arizona Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19 including the team's general manager and head coach.
After a tremendous 5-0 start this season, the Cardinals on Friday announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the organization.
Hours after the first announcement, GM Steve Keim was added to that list. Keim will miss Sunday's game, according to Ian Rapoport, national insider for the NFL Network.
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, will share head coaching responsibilities, the organization shared. Other offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff.
This news comes shortly after Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list, on Tuesday.
Just 43 hours before kick-off and enhanced mitigation protocols, the match-up between the Cards and the Browns (3-2) will still take place, according to the NFL host Tom Pelissero.
With superiors such as Kingsbury, Jones, Turner and Allen out, the team will have to show perseverance on Sunday's matchup to keep their record untarnished.
This is a developing story. Please check with 12 News for updates.
Sports
