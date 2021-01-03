x
Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt

J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.  It's reportedly worth 31 million dollars, including 23 million guaranteed.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday. 

Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. 

The 31-year old Watt has been one of the NFL's best players for a decade, but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval. 

Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona. 

Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a one-sided trade a year ago.