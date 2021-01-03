Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt

J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. It's reportedly worth 31 million dollars, including 23 million guaranteed.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday.

Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

The 31-year old Watt has been one of the NFL's best players for a decade, but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval.

Total Pressures since 2012:

4. J.J. Watt - 625

15. Chandler Jones - 517



1,142 combined pressures are the most among all active pass-rushing duos 👀 😧 pic.twitter.com/W64PNJfVb2 — PFF (@PFF) March 1, 2021

Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona.