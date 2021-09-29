Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign cornerback Richard Sherman

NFL Media reports that Tom Brady himself recruited the pro bowler.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cornerback Richard Sherman is officially heading to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers signed the five-time pro bowler Wednesday after reportedly eyeing him for several weeks. Tampa Bay was Sherman's first free-agent visit of the year.

NFL Media reports that the Bucs quarterback himself, Tom Brady, recruited the longtime Seatle Seahawks standout.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady reached out and that was a tremendous opportunity," Sherman said on his podcast Wednesday.

"He's an all-time — the all-time great quarterback reaching out and any time he makes that call it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up."

Sherman joined the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks. He went on to play seven seasons with them, earning a Super Bowl win in 2014, before spending his most recent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman was also selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team, alongside new Tampa Bay teammates Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh.

Before signing with the Bucs, Sherman spent the offseason dealing with an arrest on five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespassing. NFL Media reports he is accused of crashing his SUV in a construction zone and later trying to force his way into a family member's home.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to the charges and later posted an apology on Twitter, vowing to "get the help I need."