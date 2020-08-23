x
Browns sign Super Bowl 48 MVP Malcolm Smith

Thin and inexperienced at linebacker, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) reacts as he returns an interception for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thin and inexperienced at linebacker, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith.

He helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver. 

The Browns needed help at linebacker after starter Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee at practice this week. 

The second-year player from Alabama is expected to miss significant time and may need season-ending surgery. 

Smith was with Jacksonville and Dallas last season.