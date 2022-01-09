Broncos sign former Seahawk Russell Wilson to $245 million extension, reports say

The former Seahawk is now tied to Denver for seven total years and $296 million, according to ESPN.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Months after acquiring the franchise quarterback in a trade, the Denver Broncos have signed Russell Wilson to an extension potentially worth up to $245 million.

Wilson's five-year extension includes $165 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The $165 million in guaranteed salary is the second-highest figure in NFL history, behind Deshaun Watson's $230 million in guaranteed money. Wilson is slated to make an average of $49 million per season under his new extension, which is the second-highest total in the league behind Patrick Mahomes' $50.2 million per season.

Schefter said the former Seahawk is now tied to Denver for seven total years and $296 million.

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks

Wilson has played his entire career with the Seahawks, totaling 37,059 passing yards and 292 touchdowns in 10 seasons. Under his tutelage, the Seahawks made the playoffs in eight seasons and won the franchise's only Super Bowl in 2013. Seattle, who won an average of 10 games each season, was one play away from clinching another Super Bowl title in 2014.

The Seahawks traded Wilson on March 8 to the Broncos for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Seahawks owner Jody Allen, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll released statements in March that clearly indicated Wilson first expressed a desire to move on from Seattle. Wilson, meanwhile, told reporters the decision to trade him was "mutual."

Backup Geno Smith was named the Seahawks' starting quarterback for the 2022 season, with Lock as his primary backup. Neither quarterback has thrown for over 3,100 passing yards in a season, a mark Wilson accomplished in each season with the Seahawks.

Wilson's first game as a Bronco is slated for Sept. 12 against his former team in a nationally televised game.