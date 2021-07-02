Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap

Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person tells The Associated Press that under the new deal, the 42-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022.

If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season.