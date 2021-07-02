x
Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap

Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation. Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The person tells The Associated Press that under the new deal, the 42-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. 

If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season. 

Brees has played for 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. He hasn’t announced his retirement.