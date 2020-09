The 49ers have placed star cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve list and also could be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed star cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve list and also could be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week.

Sherman strained his calf late in the opener and was placed on IR when the injury didn't get better right way.

He will have to miss at least three games.

My understanding is this is just a flareup related to an old injury for Richard Sherman, who had the torn Achilles back in 2017. With new rules allowing return in 3 weeks, more players going on IR. Expectation is Sherman’s absence is short-term. https://t.co/RVm80FjhRQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2020