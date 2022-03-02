AP source: Denver's Ed Donatell agrees to join Vikings as defensive coordinator

Donatell has 10 seasons of NFL experience as a defensive coordinator, including the last three with the Denver Broncos.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ed Donatell has agreed to become the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press.

Donatell has 10 seasons of NFL experience as a defensive coordinator, including the last three with the Denver Broncos. He'll take over a defense that was run by former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer.

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that Patterson is expected to be hired as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. It's unclear if Adam Zimmer will remain with the Vikings.

Donatell will come in as an assistant to soon-to-be new head coach Kevin O'Connell, who will be hired following the Super Bowl. O'Connell is the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Los Angeles.