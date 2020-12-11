AP source: 49ers cleared of COVID-19 violations

The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne.

A person familiar with the investigation says the league and union reviewed the 49ers and determined the team was in compliance of coronavirus protocols.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league made no announcement.