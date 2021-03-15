x
Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

Credit: AP
File-This Jan. 16, 2021, file photo shows Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) being chased down by Los Angeles Rams' Jordan Fuller (32) and Rams' Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Green Bay, Wis. The Pro Bowl running back, Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won't be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones' agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. 

The move removes one of the biggest names from the market at the start of a week in which NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents. 

Jones rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns last season.