49ers blindsided by county rules that make them homeless

The 49ers say the team was blindsided by new coronavirus regulations by Santa Clara County that will force to find a temporary new home for practice and games.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the team was blindsided by new coronavirus regulations put in place by Santa Clara County officials that will force to find a temporary new home for practice and games.

The county announced the new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports.

The Niners were on a plane getting ready to travel to Los Angeles when the players and coaches heard about the new rules that will force the team out of their homes.