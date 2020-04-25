The San Francisco 49ers have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

The Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams.

Williams must still pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

Williams' agent says his client is glad to be back in the NFL after sitting out last season in a dispute with Washington.

This could make for an interesting camp. Richard Sherman is also a 49er. Williams and Sherman got into a scuffle a few years back when Sherman was a Seahawk.

So far, Sherman seems like a good sport about it.