Nevada beats Huskies with 4 in double figures, 81-62

Brown scores 51 points over two games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 23 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 to lead Nevada to an 81-62 victory over Washington in the Crossover Classic.

Nevada (3-4) and Washington (4-3) each finished 2-1 in the round-robin tournament. Sherfield and Cambridge combined for five of the Wolf Pack’s eight 3-pointers. Warren Washington added 15 points and Will Baker had 10.