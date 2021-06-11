Reports: Blazers GM Neil Olshey under investigation over workplace misconduct claims

The team has hired a firm to conduct a review over "concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neil Olshey, general manager and president of basketball operations for the Portland Trail Blazers, is being investigated for potential workplace misconduct, multiple news outlets reported.

The Blazers issued a statement Saturday saying the organization was "recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility."

The team enlisted law firm O'Melveny & Meyer to conduct an independent review, and further action may be taken based on the outcome.

"While we cannot comment on this pending matter, we are committed to continuing to build an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play," the team said.

The Athletic reported that team owner Jody Allen launched the investigation after at least one Blazers employee reported potential misconduct. Yahoo Sports reported that employees have described a "toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics."

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups commented on the situation in press conference ahead of Saturday night's game against the Lakers.

"What everybody read is the extent of it for us. Until we find out more, it's not really much any of us can say," Billups told reporters, adding "It is a distraction because it's so much talk about it. I can honestly say when I'm in that office and I'm with the guys, I don't think about it. I'm more concerned about the game."