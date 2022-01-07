WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura enters the transfer portal

Rumors swirled in December that de Laura was mulling leaving the Cougs. However, he did play in the Sun Bowl before suffering an unspecified injury.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura has entered the transfer portal, KREM 2 has confirmed.

De Laura could still opt return to WSU, although that is unlikely.

Rumors swirled in December that Jayden de Laura was mulling leaving the Cougs, but he did play in WSU’s bowl game.

That game didn’t go so well as Jayden was sacked three times against Central Michigan and only had 45 yards on 9 of 19 passing before suffering an unspecified injury and getting pulled for the entire second half.

De Laura was named the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year this year after leading the conference with 2,751 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. He also helped lead WSU to their first Apple Cup victory since 2012.

WSU head coach Jake Dickert has repeatedly emphasized that Jayden was his quarterback for the future. In his introductory press conference, Dickert said that the Cougs would be building their offense around de Laura.

He was asked on a Seattle radio show about the rumors of the Hawaii native transferring which Dickert claimed were not true.

“That would be news to me, so that’s why I shot it down,” said Dickert of what happened on the radio show.