WSU readying for NIT Semifinals against Texas A&M

“I haven’t worn a suit in two years, but I’m breaking one out for tomorrow night," said Kyle Smith of playing in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Playing in basketball’s most famous arena in one of the world’s most famous basketball cities is no joke.

In fact, it's a serious occasion for Kyle Smith.

“I haven’t worn a suit in two years, but I’m breaking one out for tomorrow night. I want to pay homage to the mecca," said Smith with a big smile about playing in Madison Square Garden.

The Cougs have made sure to take NYC in as they also prepare for their game against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

"We had a roof top dinner, kind of overlooking the city which was pretty neat for the guys, and then we got to go the Brooklyn Nets game last night which was cool. Kyrie’s first game back," said Smith.

Their extracurricular activities don’t mean the team isn’t focused though.

Senior Michael Flowers, who’s exhausted all of his eligibility, has made sure of that.

"They’ve stayed in the zone as far as this whole tournament. A lot of that is attributed to Mike. I think his leadership, his calm demeanor. We really want to play well. He’s trying to win a championship-- We all are-- But it’s like him being his last go round trying to keep everyone together," said Smith.

They’ll need that attitude against a Texas A&M team who’s head coach, Buzz Williams, came out after their first NIT win and torched the NCAA Tournament committee about not including his team in the big dance.

"They've got a huge chip on their shoulder," said Smith. "They feel like they deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament, and they’re playing with an edge to prove that the committee was wrong. We’re going to have to hang on to our guts, and we’ll see how tough we are because this’ll be one of the tougher teams we’ll play."

No matter what happens on Tuesday though, this postseason journey has been a success in Kyle Smith’s eyes.

Hopefully it’ll lead to an even more high-profile postseason journey next March.