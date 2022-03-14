WSU men and women in postseason together for first time

The Washington State men and women's basketball teams are in the postseason in the same year for the first time in program history.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State basketball head coaches Kyle Smith and Kamie Ethridge spoke with the media today for the first time since the men and women found out their postseason destiny.

The women's basketball team went dancing for the second consecutive season, marking the first time that has been accomplished in program history.

"You go through the whole season just completely absorbed and worried about every win and loss, you know, trying to get yourself in this position," said Ethridge. "It was just a great moment to watch our team see their name come up."

WSU earned an eight seed with an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are set to face ninth seeded Kansas State in Raleigh, North Carolina in the first round on Saturday at 8:30 AM.

"I don't want them to miss a moment of it and I want us to really go swing for the fences, play loose and know that we've had an unbelievable great season and done something for the first time in the history of our program," said Ethridge. "That in itself is something to be proud of."

The men are also making the postseason, earning a four seed in the NIT and the right to host Santa Clara on Tuesday night at 8 PM. An outcome that allowed head coach Kyle Smith a sigh of relief.

"My wife got online and got me.. just in a tizzy.. and I said 'Jeez!' She had us out!" said Smith. "So, we're very appreciative, we're jubilant and you need to be that way."

While making the NCAA Tournament is every programs goal, the WSU men continue to make steady improvements. The Cougs finished the season with 19 wins, the most they've had in a decade, and an NIT berth ending a decade long postseason drought.

"I think it speaks volumes. I think, you know, in some regards, people's expectations maybe got a little ahead of what we've accomplished. But, that's okay, that means people think we're good. That's kind of where you want to be," said Smith. "Now we have an opportunity to get a home game in a very prestigious tournament and if we can (win), who knows what could happen. These things can get really fun."

With the men and women both in the postseason it was a selection Sunday for the record books. The first time both programs have made the postseason in the same year.