Pac-12 programs differ on reporting student-athlete cases

Hopes that a fall football season might be salvaged in the Pac-12 remain premature despite the conference's recent announcement of an ability to rapidly test athletes.

Navigating the coronavirus has been uneven among the league's athletic programs, often because of a patchwork of local regulations. 

There is also disagreement about whether test results among student-athletes should be made public. 

That will leave many questions unanswered once Pac-12 football eventually resumes, questions other conferences are already facing.