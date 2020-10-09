Pac-12 programs differ on reporting student-athlete cases

Hopes that a fall football season might be salvaged in the Pac-12 remain premature despite the conference's recent announcement of an ability to rapidly test athletes.
Navigating the coronavirus has been uneven among the league's athletic programs, often because of a patchwork of local regulations.
There is also disagreement about whether test results among student-athletes should be made public.
That will leave many questions unanswered once Pac-12 football eventually resumes, questions other conferences are already facing.