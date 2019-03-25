SPOKANE, Wash. — One NCAA Tournament bracket has stayed perfect into the Sweet 16 for the first time in March Madness history and the anonymous user who made it picked Gonzaga to win the national championship.

The person going by the screen name of "Center Road" and has correctly predicted 48 of the 63 games in the NCAA Tournament so far, according to the NCAA.

Center Road shattered the previous NCAA Bracket Challenge Game record of 39 games, which happened in 2017.

If every game were a coin toss, the odds of predicting 48 games in a row are 1 in 281,474,975,710,656, according to the NCAA. Hopefully this means Center Road's lucky streak will pay off for the Zags this year.

View Center Road's bracket here

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket is 1 in 9.2 quintillion, assuming you flip a coin for every game. It is twice as easy to win back-to-back lotteries, buying only one ticket each time, than to complete a perfect bracket.

Center Road has picked all favorites for the next eight games of the NCAA Tournament, which would put four 1 seed and four 2 seeds in the Elite Eight. This has not happened in the 34-year history of the tournament, according to the NCAA.

The Gonzaga men are heading to their fifth straight Sweet 16 after beating No. 9 Baylor 83-71 on Saturday. Forward Brandon Clarke had 36 points, five blocks and five dunks during that game.

The Zags face fourth-seeded Florida State on Thursday in Anaheim, California. It is a rematch of their Sweet 16 game from last year, which the Semioles won 75-60.

Fans can watch the game at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday on KREM 2.

