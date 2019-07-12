PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach said after practice on Friday he never planned on leaving the Cougs for another program.

Leach signed a contract extension through 2024 with the Cougs on Thursday. He will be paid $4 million a year.

There were many speculations Leach was considering other job offers, and fake reports said he was leaving too.

“The plan is this job is the one I’ve got right now and so this is the one that is most important, this is the one I’m focused on,” he said.

His main focus, as one might expect, is to get this team ready for a bowl game. The Cougs will be a part of the postseason for a fifth-straight year.

Leach said the team is excited, but there is plenty of improvement needed.

He said the first practice back since the Apple Cup was a good start.

“We got a lot of good work with our young guys,” Leach said. “We did some drills with the older guys to keep them sharp.”

Leach said the statement he hopes his team can make in its final game is to perform the best they can.

The Cougs bowl game opponent won’t be known until Sunday afternoon at the College Football Playoff selection show.

The show begins at 9 a.m.

