PULLMAN, Wash. – Saturday, the WSU confirmed via Twitter that they will appear on HBO in a 'Hard Knocks' style show this season. No other details of what the show consists of have been reported at this time.

"Hard Knocks" gives viewers a look at what it takes to make it in the NFL. The program has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards.

The latest edition follows the Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as he leads a team of veterans, rookies and free-agent additions.

Although "Hard Knocks" has existed for some time, HBO has never done a similar version with college programs.

The news of the Cougs' inclusion in the program was first reported on Tuesday night by DevilsDigest.com, which covers Arizona State University football news.

The DevilsDigest report says ASU, WSU, Penn State and Alabama are four schools currently targeted for the program.

