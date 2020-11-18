WSU men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith tests positive for coronavirus

Smith has minor symptoms and will not be on the bench for the season opener on Nov. 25.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, according to a press release from the school.

The coach will self-isolate before being able to return to the team. He is not expected to be on the bench for the Cougs' season opener against Texas Southern on Nov. 25. Assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach for now.

No other members of the men's basketball team are in COVID-19 protocol.

“I was informed last night that I had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms,” Smith said. “I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible. I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week. Go Cougs!