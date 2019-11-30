COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Washington State womens' soccer team (16-6-1) knocked off another giant Friday night in the NCAA Tournament, upsetting 2nd-seeded South Carolina (19-2-3) in overtime, 1-0.

Off a corner kick, sophomore defender Mykiaa Minniss roofed a volley into the upper netting to end the overtime game in the 96th minute. Hanna Goff lofted a ball in front of the goal where it deflected to the awaiting foot of Minniss who calmly blasted the volley into the back of the net sending the Cougars into the College Cup.

The Cougs will now face top-seeded North Carolina on Friday, December 6th, in San Jose at 7 p.m. It's the first time WSU has made it to soccer's Final Four.