WSU's Rodman selected second overall in the NWSL draft

North Carolina defender-midfielder Emily Fox was the first player taken in the National Women's Soccer League draft Wednesday night, going to expansion team Racing Louisville.

With the second pick, the Washington Spirit selected 18-year-old forward Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman and a standout on the U.S. youth national teams.

Rodman went to Washington State University, but never played a minute for the Cougars, due to the pandemic.

In the third round, two of Rodman's teammates were selected. Defender Brianna Alger went 25th overall to Chicago.

Houston picked forward Makamae Gomera-Stevens 27th overall.

The OL Reign's first and only draft pick came in the third round. They selected Texas A&M defender Jimena Lopez.