WSU's Efe Abogidi entering transfer portal

The WSU big announced three days ago that he was declaring for the NBA Draft but maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU forward Efe Abogidi will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday afternoon.

"For the past two years, the Washington State community has been incredible. I will forever hold Cougar nation in my heart for their unwavering support in every aspect of my life at Washington State," Abogidi said in a video posted on Twitter. "Throughout the last two seasons I have been extremely blessed to call Pullman my home. As a team, we have created a culture surrounding determination, selflessness, and grit. We made history and exceeded expectations. I will never regret being a part of this team and family. Once a Coug, always a Coug. With that being said, I've decided it's best for me to start a new chapter in my life. Thank you and go Cougs."

Abogidi also thanked the WSU coaching staff in the video statement.

This comes on the heels of Abogidi announcing on Tuesday that he was entering his name in to the NBA Draft but maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Abogidi burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Cougs, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. He started in all 27 games his freshman season and was named to the All-Freshman Pac-12 team. This past season he averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while battling through injuries. He started the majority of WSU's games this season, including both of their Pac-12 Tournament games and all four of their NIT games.

Abogidi leaving is a massive blow to WSU's roster next year. The Cougs had a solid stable of bigs returning in All-Pac-12 freshman Mouhamed Gueye and center Dishon Jackson. Those two players are still slated to return.

The Nigeria native could still elect to return to WSU even if he puts his name in the portal. Even though he declared for the NBA Draft, he is not currently on the vast majority of mock drafts.