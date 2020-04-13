PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced on Monday that athletic director Pat Chun, football head coach Nick Rolovich and men's basketball coach Kyle Smith will all take five percent pay cuts through the 2020-2021 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school, like all others, will not receive nearly as much money this year. Most of the money distributed to schools comes from revenue produced by the NCAA Tournament for men's basketball, which was canceled this season.

WSU also stated they are preparing for a potential reduction of money given from the Pac-12 Conference.

Nick Rolovich makes $3 million per year, meaning his pay cut will be $150,000. Kyle Smith, who makes $1.4 million per year, will take a pay cut of $70,000.

Pat Chun's pay will be cut from $650,000 to $617,500. Kirk Schulz, who makes $625,000 per year, will take a pay cut of $31,250.

The university also stated that all Cougs coaches and Chun will voluntarily forego any bonuses and incentives through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

A freeze will be put on season ticket prices for all sports and on the price of student sports passes for the academic year.

The school said they will be flexible with football season ticket renewals and payment plans.

