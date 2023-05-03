WSU women earn No. 5 seed, face Florida Gulf Coast in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Washington State Women's Basketball Team's magical season continues with a matchup against Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — The No. 5 Washington State Women's Basketball team is headed to Pennsylvania to face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Cougs earned a No. 5 seed after winning the Pac-12 Championship for the first time in school history. WSU beat three other NCAA Tournament teams on their way to the championship, including Utah, Colorado, and UCLA.

WSU is in the Greenville 2 region. The Cougs could face No. 4 Villanova or No. 13 Cleveland State in the second round. Indiana is the No. 1 seed in the region with No. 2 Utah.

WSU ended the season 23-10 overall but the team has shown they can beat just about anyone.

The team is led by coach Kamie Ethridge who was named National Women's Basketball Coach of the Year by The Athletic.

The Cougars Pac-12 Championship win has generated a lot of excitement on the Palouse. Hundreds of fans even waited in the freezing cold to welcome the team home to Pullman after the game.

The Cougs even caught the eye of Shania Twain for their postgame celebration that includes the song Man, I feel like a Woman.

𝗠𝗮𝗻! 𝗜 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗔 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻!!!



We hope our run to a #Pac12WBB Championship and our LOVE for Auntie @ShaniaTwain has inspired a lot of Women and Young Girls to unapologetically be yourself!!!



Happy #InternationalWomensDay!!! #GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/WC077yvJBF — WSU Cougar Women's 🏀 (@WSUCougarWBB) March 8, 2023

Players to Watch for WSU

Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the Cougars on the floor. She was named MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament, setting a record for the most points scored in a single tournament in conference history. Leger-Walker averaged 18.1 points per game, along with 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Center Bella Murekatete provides a big inside presence for the Cougs. The senior averaged 13.9 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.