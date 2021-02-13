WSU wide receiver Jamire Calvin enters the transfer portal

Calvin started all four games for the Cougs last season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU wide receiver Jamire Calvin announced Friday night that he is entering the transfer portal.

"It has been a great ride and I have had some of the most memorable moments and will cherish them forever. With that being said, I have to do what is best for me and my future and I am announcing that I am officially in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," said Calvin on Twitter.

Calvin was the Cougs' third leading wide receiver with 17 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 45.8 yards per game.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make. I will dearly miss the town of Pullman and all the people and fans who supported my teammates and I. I will always be a Coug for life," said Calvin.

After long thoughts and prayers... Recruitment now back open. All Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/zXszFkh5TL — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) February 13, 2021

Calvin returned to the Cougs last season after having to take the previous season off due to a fractured foot.

The Cougs were set to return their all of their starters on offense, with the exception of one lineman, prior to Calvin putting his name in the portal.