WSU and Texas A&M: How to watch the NIT semifinals

Washington State takes on Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night with a trip to the NIT finals on the line.

NEW YORK — The No. 4 seed Washington State men’s basketball team will be looking to topple another number one seed as it takes on Texas A&M in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The teams will meet at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.

The Cougars have played some of their best basketball of the season in the tournament. Wins for WSU include handing SMU its first home loss of the season in the second round and a dominant performance at BYU in the quarterfinals.

The Aggies had hoped to be playing in the NCAA Tournament and have so far looked like a number one seed in the NIT. Texas A&M scored wins over Oregon and Wake Forest in the past two rounds.

WSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch

The NIT semifinals game between Washington State University and Texas A&M tips off at 6:30 pm PDT from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will air live on ESPN 2. It will also stream live on Watch ESPN.

Cougars vs Aggies

Washington State is 22-14 on the season and last knocked off BYU in the quarterfinals.

Michael Flowers led the way for the Cougs with 27 points while breaking Klay Thompson’s school record for 3-pointers made in a season. Dishon Jackson added 14 points and Tyrell Roberts had 11 points.

The Cougs last appearance in the NIT came in 2011 when WSU lost to Wichita in the semifinals.