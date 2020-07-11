Report: WSU running back Max Borghi doesn't travel for Oregon State game

The Cougs' best player and preseason Pac-12 first-team selection will not play against the Beavers.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State football will be without its best player on Saturday against Oregon State.

Running back Max Borghi did not make the trip to Corvallis for the game, according to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports. With him out, the Cougs will turn to senior running back Deon McIntosh and redshirt freshman Jouvensly Bazil to pick up the slack.

This appears to be an injury and not related to COVID-19.

Borghi was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team just this week on offense and for all-purpose. He was the only player in the conference to get two first-team selections.

The running back is also expected to be one of the nation's top running backs. He's on the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is given to the nation's best running back.