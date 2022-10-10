'These last six games will define this team': WSU prepares for Oregon State after loss at No. 7 USC

Saturday's loss at No. 7 USC dropped Washington State to 4-2 on the season. The loss also cost WSU votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Saturday's loss at No. 7 USC dropped Washington State to 4-2 on the season. The loss also cost WSU votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, dropping from 91 before week six to 10 ahead of week seven.

But, what hurts the most moving forward are injuries sustained by two key offensive players in redshirt junior running back Nakia Watson and redshirt senior wide receiver Renard Bell.

"We're gonna be without Renard and Nakia for some time, but their leadership is going to be much needed, much appreciated and the next guys are going to be ready to go," said WSU head coach Jake Dickert. "Both guys will return at some point, but it won't be until a little bit later."

While frustration can come from a pair of big wins being just a few plays away this season, the Cougs have played very well.

What can easily be forgotten is this is the first year of the coach Dickert era.

"You know, I just think overall, we're still building a program. I think that's important for everybody to understand. We're still rebuilding this roster. We're still really growing our offense, our defense, our special teams. I know sometimes, I don't get afforded that luxury because I've been here, which is okay. But we're building a program. You know, no one said there was just going to be instant success," said Dickert.

Now, the attention turns to a very solid 4-2 Oregon State team which WSU will face on the road this Saturday.

"We still have a lot to prove. You know, these last six games will define this team. You know, we take it one game at a time, it's going to be tough in this league," said Dickert. "Oregon State's probably the most undervalued team in this league. I believe that with all the veterans they have and the tough physical way that they play. So for us, I just think it's about doing what we need to do and the reality of how our team needs to play to win games."

Washington State at Oregon State will kickoff at 6 p.m. this Saturday. The Cougs are looking to get another win before heading into a much needed bye week for a banged up team. WSU at OSU can be watched on the Pac-12 Network.

