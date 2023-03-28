Washington State University players take part in pro day ahead of NFL Draft

Projected early round pick Daiyan Henley wowed scouts with athleticism.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football players are one step closer to achieving their goal of playing in the NFL.

The school held its pro day today in Pullman. Scouts from almost every NFL team were in attendance to witness the main attraction of the day: linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Henley had an impressive NFL combine and followed that with more eye-popping numbers at his pro day. He had 19 reps on bench press and had a vertical leap of 37.5 inches.

The road to this point has been businesslike for Henley.

"This is an interview. Every part of this process has been an interview, so everything I put out there is a part of my resume. To be out there by myself, you can look at it like, 'dang I am out here by myself,' but really this is where you want to be," Henley said.

Henley's athelticism and ball skills continue to impress scouts ahead of April's draft and Henley is preparing to start right away for whichever team drafts him.

"As far as becoming a starter, that is my goal. I tell each team the same thing, I plan to come out there and be a starter. I have had a lot of conversations with teams who say there is mutual interest for me to come out there and play because of the defensive scheme I have played in. To have some teams that are in that draft that are rooting for me and hoping that they get me is something that I am happy (about)," Henley said.

Other Cougs who took part in today's activities were wide receivers Renard Bell and Robert Ferrel; linemen Grant Stephens, Jack Wilson, Christian Mejia, Amir Mujahid and Antonio Pule; defensive backs Armani Marsh and Derrick Langford Jr. and two Eastern Washington football players: defensive back Keshaun King and defensive lineman Debore'ae McClain.

Marsh is one of the Cougs hoping to be given a chance to make an NFL roster in the fall. The Gonzaga Prep graduate feels healthy and is ready to show a team what he is capable of.

"I just want someone to give me an opportunity. Whoever gets me should know they are going to get a consistent, dedicated, resilient player who just wants to be the best he can be and be a great teammate and help that organization win," Marsh said.

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on April 27th. Henley is predicted to have jumped into the early second round, so he may be gone quickly on day two. Langford and Marsh could be late round picks or sign as free agents with a team following the conclusion of the draft.

