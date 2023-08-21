WSU's newest transfer linebacker looks to fill Henley's shoes, dominate opposing offenses

Devin Richardson brings strong work ethic, Texas swagger to Pullman.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — The WSU football program produced just one NFL draft pick this year, linebacker Daiyan Henley. Head Coach Jake Dickert has brought in yet another freakish athlete to fill Henley's shoes.

Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson did not even begin playing defense until midway through high school, after growing up playing quarterback.

While on the sophomore team, Richardson was asked to play defense for the first time.

"I said, 'Coach, I don't know what to do,' he said it's okay just go stand on the edge and go make a play. On my first play, I had a tackle for loss and once they saw that flash they said they wanted me to go play varsity as a linebacker," Richardson said.

Despite his early success, Richardson just wanted to play quarterback.

"I went to my parents in a funk and just said I am a quarterback and I don't think they see it. I wanted to either leave or just stop playing football," Richardson said.

Fortunately, Richardson leaned on God and eventually decided to make the switch to linebacker. His affinity for the quarterback position made him a better defender.

"I found a knack for getting after the quarterback because I used to play that position and wanted to play that position, so if I could not play it, I was going to make their life a living hell," Richardson mused.

Following two productive years in high school at linebacker, Richardson accepted a scholarship to play football at New Mexico State.

After becoming a freshman All-American and then losing a season to COVID, Richardson made the decision to transfer. WSU and linebackers coach Jake Dickert came calling, but the Texas native had other plans.

"Wearing the burnt orange uniform at the University of Texas was definitely a dream for me. Things didn't end up working out the way I wanted them to, but it was a blessing and I would never take back (playing at Texas) for the world," Richardson said.

After playing at his dream school in Austin for two years, Richardson once again entered the transfer portal seeking a larger role. Once again, Coach Dickert and the Cougs came calling.

"Once he offered me, it was a no brainer for me. It's big for me knowing that Coach Dickert has faith in me and trusts me and in turn that allows me to go out there and play fast and be myself," Richardson said.

Coming to WSU is no small feat as Richardson is tasked with filling the shoes of a Dick Butkus Award finalist and an NFL Draft pick in Daiyan Henley, but it is something he is not shying away from.

"Just watching how explosive of a player he is and watching who he is off the field, I take those notes and absorb that to see what I am stepping into. Being able to come to WSU and follow up after Daiyan is truly a blessing," Richardson said.

Since he arrived on campus, Richardson has impressed his coaches and his fellow teammates.

"He has gained the respect of his teammates, which I think is the biggest compliment I could give a transfer player. I think he has improved himself, he has a chip on his shoulder, he has been our number one weight room guy, I think all of those elements added together fit being a Coug. I think he embraces the opportunity and is ready to take advantage of it. I have a ton of confidence in Devin," Dickert said.

As for how he is adjusting to Pullman, the Texas boy feels right at home.

"Just seeing those rolling hills, I always tell people it reminds me of Hidden Valley ranch dressing with the hills on the bottle, I love it," Richardson mused.

"For me, my goal is to one day have me some land, two horses, wake up drink some coffee and watch the sunrise, so that's me," Richardson said.

By those parameters, he should fit in just fine on the Palouse.

As for this season's goals, Richardson says he wants this defense to live up to its potential.

"I'm looking forward to shutting down offenses and I am really most excited to see when adversity hits and how we are going to respond," Richardson said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.